BCS Together launches CarePortal to assist CPS cases

There is a new way to help local children in the foster system and also CPS cases.

There are many instances children and their foster families are in need of common items like cribs, beds, clothing, toys, gift cards and food. Local churches often step up and try to help the best they can to fill these needs.

The CarePortal was created to help connect the local churches and CPS when physical items are being requested. Sometimes these physical items can help a child remain in their home.

BCS Together hosted a launch party for CarePortal at A&M Church of Christ in College Station Thursday morning.

"We really hope that BCS Together through CarePortal will be able to provide more than enough so that there'll be more than enough items and beds needed to keep children in homes when possible. More than enough people to provide foster care to children in the Brazos Valley and more than enough support for people who go on to adopt children," said Jenny Closner, BCS Together Director of Resources.

If you'd like to connect with their efforts we have more details in the related links section of this story.

