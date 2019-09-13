Annual Backing the Badge event hosted to thank first responders

Friday marked the fifth annual Backing the Badge BCS benefit.

Community members donated their time and food to say thank you to first responders.

Firefighters and law enforcement officers from Brazos, Burleson, Grimes and Robertson Counties were welcomed to enjoy a free meal.

“They’re doing this every day 365 days a year. So us doing this one day to say thank you, it means a lot to them to show that we do support them in this community,” said Clifford Dorn, event organizer.