B/CS Habitat for Humanity celebrates huge milestone with 300th home

Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity is celebrating a huge milestone; the nonprofit organization started on their 300th home.

After 30 years of service, this is their first home outside of Bryan and College Station city limits and the first home to be constructed on the family’s pre-owned land.

Executive Director Andy York said it’s going to change the Garcia family’s life.

“It will give them the stability to focus on their children and invest in their education and their future,” said York.

Jose and Patricia Garcia visited their land when the foundation was being laid on Friday and said it’s starting to feel real.

“We’re really happy that the children are now going to have their own space, they’ll be able to run around and play,” said Patricia. “They’re excited about having their own room.”

The Garcias said Habitat for Humanity not only laid a foundation for their home but also for their lives.

“We went around trying to see if we could find a home on our own, but it’s really inaccessible,’ said Jose. “Habitat’s mission is to make housing accessible to everybody, and they’re doing great things.”

The couple believes the acre of land they already had will be perfect for their family.

“It’s just exciting and really motivating to know that we’re going to have our own house that’s going to be ours,” said Patricia.

York said no matter how many houses they provide, helping out families will never get old.

“It’s more than just a house; it’s the opportunity to have a better quality of life and to focus on all the things you can’t think about when housing is insecure and unaffordable,” said York.

This home is sponsored by the Faith in Action Committee. This committee is a group of people from local churches and faith groups. Habitat for Humanity said they are some of the original founders of the local nonprofit.

They will officially raise the walls on Saturday, Mar. 7.