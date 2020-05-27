Bryan, College Station leaders get update on local transportation projects

Local transportation planners met Wednesday on Zoom for an update on big road projects in Bryan and College Station.

The meeting included members from the Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization, The Texas Department of Transportation, the cities of Bryan and College Station, and Brazos County.

Plans are still being made to widen Highway 6 from four lanes to six lanes between Highway 21 and Highway 40. That entire project is expected to cost more than $174 million. It's not expected to start until 2023.

The update was part of the B/CS Chamber of Commerce's regular transportation committee meeting.

"I think most people are going to be interested in what's going on with 2818 and with State Highway 6. But there are projects, the FM 158 project in Bryan, some updates on where that is, what's going on with the Texas Avenue median project in Bryan," said Dan Rudge, Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization Executive Director.

He said the MPO and TxDOT will have to get more creative with funding projects until the economy and oil and gas revenues return to normal.

This fall work is expected to start on FM 2818 in College Station to widen it, add turn lanes and convert it into what's called a "super street."