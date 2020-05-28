BCSO, Crime Stoppers searching for person of interest in building burglary

Brazos County Crime Stoppers and the Brazos County Sheriff's Office are asking for help tracking down a person of interest following a building burglary.

Sheriff's Office investigators say there was a burglary at a home in the 25000 block of State Highway 6 South in Brazos County in late April.

Investigators say the home's front door was kicked in, and a television and bike were stolen from the property.

They say a man with medium length, shaggy hair and tattoos on both arms appeared on surveillance video two separate times.

Investigators say video from the property shows the man on April 28, 2020 at 9:30 pm and then again on April 29 at 3:42 am. He's wearing a baseball hat the second time he is caught on camera.

The man is also seen carrying a black 29" Huffy Nell Lusso bicycle that was reported as stolen from a barn on the property.

Anyone with information on the person of interest or this case is asked to contact Brazos County Crimes Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477) or through the P3Tips mobile app, or online Brazos County Crime Stoppers Website

"You do not give your name when you contact Crime Stoppers….. you will be given a special coded number," said the Crime Stoppers news release. "The information you give will be shared with the Brazos County Sheriff's office and if your information leads to an arrest in this case, you will be eligible for a cash reward."

