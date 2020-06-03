BCSO school resource deputies train for active attack events

School is out, but Brazos County deputies are getting in some classroom time.

There are seven school resource deputies assigned to six College Station schools. Right now, they are preparing for what they now call "active attack events."

The training requirements for school resource deputies are constantly changing.

"If you look at the history of them in schools, law enforcement response has changed drastically. Whereas we used to wait for SWAT team to come in like with Columbine, but now we go in as a solo response," said Deputy Stephen Garon with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, 20 deputies learned everything they need to know from entering a scene alone to rendering emergency aid.

"We wish it never would happen, but it comes at a great cost if we're not ready,” Garon said.

This course is a new requirement put in place by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, made specifically for school-based personnel.

"No child should be afraid, no parent should be afraid to send their kids off to school. We want to bring that assurance that we're coming in and we're doing everything we can to protect them and keep them alive," Garon said.

With the current events of the world, the BCSO deputies want families to know they are doing everything they can to make every child feel safe between the school walls.

"It doesn't matter their race, religion or gender these students are. These deputies are there for everybody and their safety," said Garon.

The sheriff's office says they try to train at every school campus so they are familiar with each one.

