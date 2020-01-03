BCSO:Woman broke detention officer's nose, caused concussion

A local detention officer is recovering from a concussion and broken nose after being punched by a woman being booked into the Brazos County Jail.

Danielle Mitchell, 25, is facing multiple charges, including assault on a public servant, harassment of a public servant, resisting arrest or transport and assault family violence.

According to court documents, around 12:50 a.m. on January 2 a man called to report Mitchell was hitting him and vandalizing his property. The man said she slapped, scratched and pushed him. A deputy with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office said the man showed him a video of Mitchell throwing a large set of keys in the man's face.

The deputy reported Mitchell appeared "very intoxicated" while speaking to him. She also reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the evening.

Deputies said Mitchell became combative during the arrest. She's accused of kicking the patrol vehicle, kicking the rear window and shattering the glass while in the patrol car.

Leg restraints were eventually put on Mitchell. Deputies say when they tried to put her back into the patrol car, she bit one deputy and spit on another.

According to court documents, she remained agitated when they arrived at the Brazos County Detention Center. That's where she's accused of punching a detention officer in the nose.

The detention officer was taken to the hospital where they learned she suffered a broken nose and a concussion.

