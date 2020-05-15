Bryan ISD Teacher of the Month surprised with drive-by parade

Nicole Ponzio is the Bryan ISD Teacher of the Month, but she didn't know that until Friday evening when she was surprised outside of her home with a drive-by parade.

Her coworkers, friends, and students drove down her street with balloons, posters, and flowers to congratulate her and make her feel special, despite schools being closed due to COVID-19.

Ponzio says she was overwhelmed with joy.

"It was so exciting to see everyone, all your friends, and people that I work with. Especially in this time since we haven't gotten to see everyone in so long. As they were driving by I didn't know what to say. I was just in tears," said Ponzio.

Ponzio has been teaching and coaching for Bryan ISD for 21 years.

Below, we've attached a full video of the parade.