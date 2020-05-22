BISD and CSISD shifting to summer lunch schedules

Bryan and College Station ISDs will start shifting gears to summer lunch schedules.

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, both districts will not be serving lunches on Monday.

College Station ISD will serve its last school year lunches on Tuesday.

CSISD's summer lunch program will start June 1 through July 31 on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pick up sites:

Southwood Valley Elementary

River Bend Elementary

Lincoln Center

BISD's summer lunch program will start May 28 through July 31 on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pick up sites:

Bryan High School

Jane Long Intermediate

Kemp Elementary

