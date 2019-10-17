BISD students showcase Monster Challenge artwork at local cafe

Students from Bryan Independent School District celebrated art Thursday night in Downtown Bryan.

Parents and students beamed with pride as they walked into The Village in Downtown Bryan, seeing their artwork hanging on the walls.

Kids from Johnson Elementary’s first-grade art class drew their own version of what they believe a monster would look like.

When people walked into the cafe, it wasn’t just the kid’s artwork hanging there, but also professional artists who took the kid’s work and recreated it.

Artists from around the nation came together to make 29 monsters modeled after the first graders work for what they call the Monster Challenge.

Kristi Hancock, the art teacher who helped put this together, says it is an important lesson to show kids that art doesn’t have rules.

“Seeing the kids first look at their drawing, and then how the artists have recreated it. They are amazed and excited and thrilled. I want to cry and they are laughing and they just feel like superstars,” said Hancock.

The artwork will be hanging at the café until mid-November.

