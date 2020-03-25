BPD announces new Assistant Chief

The Bryan Police Department is filling a vacant Assistant Chief spot with a 23-year veteran of the department.

To fill the position, the Bryan Police Department has promoted within.

Lt. Dean Swatzlander was promoted to Assistant Chief on Tuesday. He has served 23 years within the Bryan Police Department.

Swartzlander has received some of the Department’s highest recognition more than once. In 2000, he was awarded Officer of the Year. In 2009 and 2011 he received the Supervisor of the Year award.

