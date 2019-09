The Bryan Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that happened Sunday evening.

Police say two armed suspects entered a gas station on the 3100 block of Briarcrest and demanded money. They left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Investigators say no injuries were reported.

Bryan police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).