Bryan police looking for man who tried to lure child into his vehicle

Bryan police are asking for your help with video, witnesses, or information after a report was made about a suspicious person trying to lure a child into their vehicle.

Officers said the incident reportedly happened Monday, May 11 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Brook Lane and Eagle Pass Street.

Investigators say a white male of unknown age in a white four-door vehicle attempted to lure a child into his vehicle.

The child ran inside their home and was not hurt. The suspect took off.

Bryan police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to report it to their department.

