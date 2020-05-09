Bryan business collecting convalescent plasma from COVID-19 patients

BPL Plasma in Bryan is collecting plasma from individuals who have recovered from the COVID-19 to be used in treating current patients of the virus.

Doctors are using the antibodies in what is called "convalescent plasma" as a treatment against the virus. It is a method that has been used to treat other diseases, such as rabies.

Sultan Jaouhari, a medical specialist at BPL, emphasized that plasma, in itself, also has many other uses that have proven to be beneficial for the human body.

“For many modern medical therapies and serves as treatments for immune system conditions, respiratory disorders as well as blood transfusion and wound healing,“ said Jaoubhari.

BPL Plasma is compensating its donors for this convalescent plasma. To qualify, a patient must be 28 days past recovery or 14 days past recovery with the proper documentation.

To find out more, call BPL Plasma at 979-846-8855 or visit the website in the Related Links.