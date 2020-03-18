BTU, College Station Utilities working several power outages

Over 3,000 customers are without power Wednesday morning after several power outages in the Bryan College Station.

According to the BTU Utilities outage map, they are working seven power outages that are affecting over 1,400 customers.

College Station Utilities have restored power to over 1,600 customers were without power according to their outage map.

No word on what caused the power outages or when power will be restored.

