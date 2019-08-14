BTU: Energy conservation notice wasn't our last, so here's how to help

After ERCOT issued a conservation notice for all Texas energy customers, local utility provider Bryan Texas Utilities joined First News at Four to explain how this comes about.

"It's a basic supply and demand issue," said Mike Connor with BTU. The extreme heat this week is presumably what had customers using more electricity than usual.

The ERCOT warning issued Tuesday was for a "level 1" conversation notice. It isn't until level 3 notices that Texas is at risk of rolling blackouts.

Still, Connor says this could easily happen again, but there are ways Texans can help.

- Set thermostats 2-3 degrees higher.

- Use fans to feel 4-6 degrees cooler.

- Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off from 4-6pm.

- Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

- Avoid using large appliances such as ovens, washing machines, etc.

The full conversation is in the video player above.