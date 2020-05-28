BTU continues 15% rate reduction through June

Bryan Texas Utilities is continuing to pass along savings to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BTU representatives say that because of the historically low price of natural gas, the utility company is able to charge customers about 15% less through a rate reduction on a certain part of their bills.

Furthermore, while the company would usually retroactively apply these savings to customers’ bills, the decision was made that BTU customers could use this break during a tough financial time.

The BTU board of directors originally approved this plan for April and May, and on Thursday, they voted to extend the rate reduction through the month of June.