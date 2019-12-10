BTU offering youth program to Washington D.C.

BTU is giving a group of high school students the opportunity to see our government in action.

The Government in Action Youth Tour sponsored by BTU gives three lucky area high school students the chance to visit Washington, D.C.

While in the nation's capital, these students will see monuments, memorials and an inside look into how government works.

To be eligible students must be a sophomore, junior or senior in high school. Students must also live in BTU territory and includes home-schooled students. They can apply at BTU's website.