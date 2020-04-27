BTU plans to reopen Lake Bryan on May 1

Bryan Texas Utilities announced it will reopen Lake Bryan on May 1.

In a message posted to their website, BTU said they will be following guidelines issued for Texas state parks.

There will be a few restrictions in place when the lake reopens:

• Lake Bryan will be open for day use only. No overnight camping, pavilion, or event rentals will be allowed.

• Paddleboard and kayak rentals through Paddle EZ will still be allowed as long as groups follow these restrictions.

• Patrons must wear face coverings at all times.

• Patrons must maintain a six-foot social distance from people not in your group.

• Patrons will not be allowed to gather in groups of more than five people.

BTU said that all annual passes will be extended by five weeks due to the closure.