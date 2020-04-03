BTU reduces part of utility bills for customers through April, May

Bryan Texas Utilities is reducing part of its customers' bills by 15% through April and May due to COVID-19 concerns.

The BTU Board of Directors voted Friday to reduce the power supply adjustment portion of all rates by half for April and May.

“This amounts to roughly one and one-half cent per kWh, which generally equates to an approximate 15% reduction in electric costs," says Gary Miller BTU General Manager.

The power supply adjustment is used to recover the cost of fuel for power plants and to purchase and sell energy in the ERCOT market. BTU General Manager Gary Miller said an unexpectedly mild winter and consistently low natural gas costs helped them make the adjustment.

BTU is also continuing its policy of not disconnecting customers for non-payment and will continue to waive penalties.