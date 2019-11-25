BTU goes green, shuts down coal plants

BTU is making an effort to go green by purchasing 100 megawatts of solar energy.

The deal does not start until 2022, but BTU is getting ahead of the curve by closing down its Gibbons Creek Coal facility.

Coal facilities are known for wreaking havoc on the environment, and that is one of many reasons BTU decided to close it down.

"Getting rid of coal and replacing it with solar power generation is very environmentally friendly," said BTU's General Manager Gary Miller.

It's a 15-year agreement that will power thousands of homes daily.

"So what we're doing is replacing coal-fired generation with solar-powered generation," said Miller.

BTU bought 100 megawatts of solar generation, where one-megawatt powers 500 to 700 households on average.

BTU customer Tim Douglass fully supports this decision BTU made.

"I think that solar power is good for the environment, it's efficient, it's clean," said Douglass. "It's pretty good for our community."

Not only is this movement good for the environment, but it's also good economically.

"It's very economical," said Miller. "It will be one of the least expensive power purchases that we've ever made, and we'll be passing those savings down to our customers."

After telling Douglass these savings would end up in his pocket, he liked the idea even more.

"Yeah, I love money in my pocket," said Douglass. "That's great."

The solar-powered generation will be coming out of a plant in Northeast Texas and will completely replace the coal-generated plant.