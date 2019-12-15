BUNDLE UP: Next round of winter air takes over Monday

Bundle up, Brazos Valley. Here we go again...

Sunday afternoon highs topped off in the low-to-mid 80s across the Brazos Valley. Bryan-College Station missed tying a 95-year-old record high by just 1°.

While there was enough moisture on hand to tack on a small heat index locally, the Texas Panhandle spent Sunday afternoon shivering in 20° wind chills!

Don't call it a comeback -- the next round of winter air reaches the Brazos Valley Monday morning.

OVERNIGHT

Cloudy skies fill in across the area as the afternoon gusts settle. Light, patchy fog and scattered showers are possible after midnight. The a/c may click on a few times overnight -- ahead of the front temperatures are only expected to drop to the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY MORNING

..and then the bottom falls out. A brisk north-northwest wind is scheduled to blow through Bryan-College Station between 5am and 6am.

Current timing for the cold front is:

• North Brazos Valley (north of OSR / Milam / Robertson / Leon Counties): 2am - 4am

• Highway 21 corridor / Central Brazos Valley: 5am - 7am

• Hwy 105 corridor / South Brazos Valley: 7am - 10am

A band of showers to a very isolated rumble of thunder is expected to lead the cold front through the area Monday morning. Scattered rain -- mostly light -- is possible through midday before wet weather comes to an end from north to south by early afternoon. Rainfall totals should only amount to a tenth or two over the next 24 hours.

Temperatures tumble all the way to the upper 40s and low 50s by mid-morning through midday. Factor in the wind and you are dressing for the low 40s before stepping outside. Gusts upwards of 25mph are expected to start huffing and puffing between 10am and noon.

AFTERNOON

Rain clears to the south and sunshine makes an attempt to break out of gloomy, overcast skies. As long as that sun can get through, afternoon thermometers should be able to rebound to the mid-50s by 3-4pm. The clouds my slink away but the wind will persist: wind chills are expected in the upper 40s at best. Once the sun drops below the horizon, temperatures dive toward the upper 40s and low 50s with wind chills in the 30s shortly after sunset.

MONDAY NIGHT / TUESDAY MORNING

Skies clear and a breezy north wind will continue. Plan on the possibility of a light freeze for many by sunrise Tuesday with lows anywhere from 32° to 35°. Wind still plays a part making it feel like the low-to-mid 20s as we start the day.

