BV Food Bank begins free food drive-thrus this Friday

The Brazos Valley Food Bank is starting a month-long effort to get food to those who need it most.

"Our mission is a hunger-free Brazos Valley and right now I don't know if I can say that is the case," said Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director Theresa Mangapora.

Starting Friday, they're kicking off their seven free drive-thru food distributions throughout the Brazos Valley. Mangapora says the food bank made it a priority to visit rural communities.

"Folks that live in rural communities have less resources available to them. That is just a fact. They don't have transportation. They've got large transportation issues, they have fewer grocery stores, just everything you can think of is impacting someone that lives in a rural community. So to make access not be a barrier, we're going to those communities," said Mangapora.

Here is the list of sites:

They will run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or until supplies last.

-Friday, May 15- Madison County Fair Grounds

-Monday, May 18- Bryan Recreation and Athletic Complex

-Wednesday, May 20- Burleson County Fairgrounds

-Friday, May 22- Veterans Park & Athletic Complex

-Wednesday, May 27- Washington County Fairgrounds

-Friday, May 29- Friday Robertson County Fairgrounds

Mangapora says once you arrive, you'll simply stay in your car while volunteers fill your trunk with canned goods, boxed items, fresh produce, milk, eggs, and frozen protein. She says at the end of the process, each vehicle will get up to two hot Chick-fil-A box meals.

"We're giving out a good variety, a good amount, and in a safe way so that people can feel safe to come out and they're not going to have to go out for food again for a little while because this should last a family for a week, at least," said Mangapora.

Those who stop by will also be asked specific questions about their household, a number of people in the household, their ages and race, if they've ever visited a food pantry before, etc. Mangapora says this is being done to get an idea of who is in need during the pandemic.

The food bank says No ID or paperwork is required to receive free food. Face masks are also not required to go through their drive-thru. They also say those who attend are not allowed to pick up food for others who cannot attend.

