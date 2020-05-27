BV Food Bank distributing 25% more food; increase due to first-time food recipients

For three weeks, the Brazos Valley Food Bank has been bringing available food directly to the people who need it—no official paperwork necessary.

"Hunger is definitely something you don't see," said Theresa Mangapora, executive director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank. "You can't tell by how someone looks or how they're acting or even if they're working--but you can see the cars lined up here."

Those cars are full of families who never thought they would need help in this way, and they are bumper-to-bumper with those who know these hunger pangs all too well. At several drive-thru food distribution events, thousands of Brazos Valley families have received box upon box of food, both donated and from federal programs.

“This has kind of been a leveler,” said College Station Mayor Karl Mooney at one such event at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex. “You have the same needs—the same basic desires—that they do too.”

While every family's story is different, they all came to the Brazos Valley Food Bank for the same thing: a trunkload of food and a little peace of mind.

“I got laid off, and it's very difficult to get in touch with unemployment,” Sefonio Bailey said. “It's been totally difficult: no funds, no food, kids at home.”

This means a lot to us because you know we tried to get food stamps and they say we make too much money,” said Guadalupe Robio-Bernal. “So this means a lot to us seniors.”

“First time I've had to do anything like this,” said Tammy Marek. “Your hours get cut, and you have a family to feed. We just need a little bit of help to fill in the gap that we have here right now because of the pandemic.”

In fact, Mangapora says about half of these drive-thru food recipients have never been to a food pantry before.

“This is definitely not a food bank event,” said Mangapora. “It's a community event; it's neighbors helping neighbors.”

And that is an effort that Managpora hopes—in this community—can outlast even a pandemic.

“The need is great,” Managpora said. “We're distributing 25% more food. It is what it is. And we'll do it as long as we can.”

On Thursday, May 28, KBTX is hosting a day-long Food for Families Fund Drive for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Click here to help us reach our goal of $75,000 for BVFB.

