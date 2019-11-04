BVCOG applies for housing assistance vouchers for veterans

Every year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development holds a nationwide homeless population count, and every year that number is higher than communities want them to be.

Now, our local government is applying for vouchers than can help veterans in our community find a home faster.

“It’s not just that typical picture you get in your mind of that guy under the bridge or that person pushing the shopping cart. These are our neighbors,” said Jennifer Young with Twin City Mission.

Young knows how important a home can be.

“So many people, whether they want to admit it or not, are probably maybe just a paycheck away from a homeless situation themselves,” Young said.

Young is an army veteran herself. She said she’s seen it can be harder for our local heroes to ask for help.

“You put on the tough face, you’re strong, you’re going to get through this. But that’s not always the case,” Young said.

The Brazos Valley Council of Governments is seeking more assistance.

“These vouchers, these VASH Vouchers, when we receive them, those veterans will be able to go to the front of the line,” said Michael Parks with the Brazos Valley Council of Governments.

Parks says they recently applied for nine Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers. They’ll be given out through the local VA clinic.

“The Brazos Valley has lots of veterans. Veterans love to come back home. Old Ags are here, they served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and they served in other parts of the world, protecting us” Parks continued. “They found their way back here, and if they need help, we want to be able to help them.”

In 2019, the Brazos Valley Coalition for the Homeless tallied up nine veterans in our area. Young says even though there might be more, It’s hard to identify the needs of our vets from medical to financial.

“There may be trauma surrounding that, there may be a reason they’re not ready to talk about those things yet. We just try to be ready and available for when those things can happen,” Young said.

“No one ever comes with just one problem. They have several. So by identifying them to at least get a roof over their heads, we can then begin to work towards helping them in their other needs as well,” Parks said.

BVCOG applied for those vouchers in August. They’re not available yet,

but we’ll update this story on how to apply for them when they are.