The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is hosting its annual golf fundraiser hosted by Allen Honda.

The 8th Annual BVSO Golf Tournament Fundraiser is Monday, October 14 at the Pebble Creek Country Club Golf Course.

The event kicks off with a shotgun start at 10:00 a.m.

Teams are nearly sold out, but there are still a few spots available as of Monday morning.

For more information, visit bvso.ejoinme.org/golf.