BVSO holding a special children's concert

Next week the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is hosting a fun concert, but this one is for a very specific audience.

The BVSO is having a children's concert. All semester the kids have been studying a curriculum put together by the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra. At the end of that curriculum, the children get to go to an actual concert. Thousands of children from across the Brazos Valley get to participate. The BVSO says this is a great opportunity for kids to learn something they might have not known about before.

Music being featured includes Plink! Plank! Plunk! and Peter and the Wolf.

The concert kicks off on January 27 at 9:30 a.m. at Rudder Auditorium.