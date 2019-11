The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is performing Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" during its next performance.

The concert is on Sunday, November 10 at 5:00 p.m.at Rudder Theatre.

Two soloists will also be featured to the performance, violinist Javier Chaparro and flutist Penny Zent.

The concert will feature a small number of players, giving it an intimate setting. It's a special performance you won't want to miss!

For tickets or more information, visit bvso.org.