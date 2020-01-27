BVSO performs annual Children's Concert for thousands of local students

Thousands of students from across the Brazos Valley packed Rudder Auditorium Monday to experience the sounds of Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra as they performed their annual Children's Concert.

The event is meant to raise interest in the arts among students. Two lucky kids got to go on stage and help direct the orchestra. in the playing of "Plink, Plank, Plunk."

Each year, the winner of the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra Youth Concerto Competition performs during the show. This year's winner was Hannah Jeong, an eighth-grade student at Wellborn Middle School. She performed Edward Elgar's Cello Concerto in E minor, mvt. 4.

The grand finale was the musical narration of "Peter and the Wolf" which featured the dancers of Ballet Brazos.

Brazos Valley This Morning anchor Josh Ninke performed with the symphony on the cello.

