BVTM team gets flu shots and breaks down flu myths

Cooler weather is here, but with it also comes flu season. Dr. Mark English from Baylor Scott & White was on BVTM Wednesday to give the morning team flu shots and talk flu stats and myths.

Dr. English says there are four different flu strains this year that doctors are trying to prevent against this year.

Many people are hesitant to get their flu shots because they think it can give you the virus. But Dr. English says that’s just not true.

“There’s no way you can get the flu from a shot. It’s a killed vaccine. So for that reason, it’s a myth,” Dr. English said.

Dr. English says a lot of people can get flu-like symptoms that make them think they have the flu, but it’s another virus. Dr. English says many people can die from the flu, but patients should consider getting their shot to prevent themselves.

“We think of flu as more of a nuisance disease than a deadly disease, but it, unfortunately, can kill and take lives unnecessarily,” Dr. English said.

If you don’t do well with needles, the nasal spray is making a comeback this year. But it’s only for kids up to age 18 years-old. Dr. English says the shot provides better protection against the flu.

Flu vaccines are available at our local hospitals and pharmacies.