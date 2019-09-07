Back the Blue concert set for Sunday, September 22

Phi Delta Theta & Lambda Chi Alpha have joined forces for this year's Back the Blue event on Sunday, September 22 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Wolf Penn Creek Amphitheater in College Station.

The organizations are glad to announce that country singer Kyle Park will be performing at this year's fundraiser. More info on Kyle Park can be found here: http://www.kylepark.com/

The goal with Back the Blue is to raise funds and awareness for the hard work that our Brazos Valley law enforcement agencies do for our communities. 100% of donations, ticket sales, and proceeds will go directly to our four area agencies.

Tickets will be free for all active Brazos County law enforcement members, $10 for students, and $15 for general admission.

Tickets can be purchased at the following link: https://ticketbud.com/events/6ccdecfe-c461-11e9-9ea5-42010a717005

For questions/comments/concerns, please email: aggiepdtphilanthropy@gmail.com.