Back to School recipes with H-E-B Cooking Connection

Cool Rainbow Pizza

1 package (2-piece) naan or pita bread

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon Adams Reserve Parmesan Dill Seasoning Rub

4 cups chopped colorful veggies (broccoli florets, green peppers, yellow peppers, orange peppers, grape tomatoes, red onions, purple carrots, etc.)

Combine cream cheese and Parmesan dill seasoning. Spread ½ of mixture on each piece of naan.

Arrange vegetables over bread creating a rainbow effect. Cut into wedges and serve.

Yogurt and Grape Salad

1 cup (8 ounces) vanilla yogurt

2 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon minced fresh mint

6 cups seedless red grapes Process first five ingredients in a food processor until smooth.

Place grapes and yogurt mixture in a bowl; toss to coat.

Store mixture in individual serving containers. Refrigerate until serving.

For variety, add other fruits and/or nuts!

Fruit Salsa with Cinnamon Tortilla Chips

1 mango, peeled and diced

3 kiwis, peeled and diced

2 cups strawberries, hulled and diced

1 peach or nectarine, seeded and diced

2 tablespoons Vela Farms Strawberry Balsamic Jam

Zest and juice of 1 lemon or lime

6 (6-8inch) flour tortillas

1/4 cup butter, melted or cooking spray.

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

In a small bowl, combine fruit* and jam. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

For chips, brush tortillas with butter; cut each into wedges. Combine sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over wedges. Place on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 5-10 minutes, turning once until crisp. Serve with fruit salsa. *Any combination of fruits can be used!

Trail Mix Cookies

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup honey

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 ¼ cups old fashioned rolled oats

¾ cup flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons Montana Mex Sweet Salt

1 ½ cups trail mix, coarsely chopped

Cream together butter, sugar and honey until fluffy. Add egg and vanilla. In a separate bowl, combine oatmeal, flour, baking powder, and Montana Mex.

Add to butter mixture and mix well. Stir in 1 cup of trail mix. Cover and refrigerate 2 hours or overnight. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line baking sheets with parchment. Scoop dough into 2-inch balls. Press lightly to flatten slightly and top with remaining trail mix. Bake 9-11 minutes or until edges are done and center is slightly underdone. Cool cookies completely on baking sheet on wire racks.