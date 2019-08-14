Back to School recipes with H-E-B Cooking Connection

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - As you're preparing you send the kids off to school, we're trying to help you with some healthy and convenient recipes!
Lisa Fritz with H-E-B Cooking Connection stopped by BVTM and walked the crew through some fun and tasty treats.
Cool Rainbow Pizza
1 package (2-piece) naan or pita bread
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 tablespoon Adams Reserve Parmesan Dill Seasoning Rub
4 cups chopped colorful veggies (broccoli florets, green peppers, yellow peppers, orange peppers, grape tomatoes, red onions, purple carrots, etc.)
Combine cream cheese and Parmesan dill seasoning. Spread ½ of mixture on each piece of naan.
Arrange vegetables over bread creating a rainbow effect. Cut into wedges and serve.
Yogurt and Grape Salad
1 cup (8 ounces) vanilla yogurt
2 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon minced fresh mint
6 cups seedless red grapes Process first five ingredients in a food processor until smooth.
Place grapes and yogurt mixture in a bowl; toss to coat.
Store mixture in individual serving containers. Refrigerate until serving.
For variety, add other fruits and/or nuts!
Fruit Salsa with Cinnamon Tortilla Chips
1 mango, peeled and diced
3 kiwis, peeled and diced
2 cups strawberries, hulled and diced
1 peach or nectarine, seeded and diced
2 tablespoons Vela Farms Strawberry Balsamic Jam
Zest and juice of 1 lemon or lime
6 (6-8inch) flour tortillas
1/4 cup butter, melted or cooking spray.
1/3 cup sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
In a small bowl, combine fruit* and jam. Cover and refrigerate until serving.
For chips, brush tortillas with butter; cut each into wedges. Combine sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over wedges. Place on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 5-10 minutes, turning once until crisp. Serve with fruit salsa. *Any combination of fruits can be used!
Trail Mix Cookies
½ cup unsalted butter, softened
½ cup brown sugar
¼ cup honey
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 ¼ cups old fashioned rolled oats
¾ cup flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
1 ½ teaspoons Montana Mex Sweet Salt
1 ½ cups trail mix, coarsely chopped
Cream together butter, sugar and honey until fluffy. Add egg and vanilla. In a separate bowl, combine oatmeal, flour, baking powder, and Montana Mex.
Add to butter mixture and mix well. Stir in 1 cup of trail mix. Cover and refrigerate 2 hours or overnight. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line baking sheets with parchment. Scoop dough into 2-inch balls. Press lightly to flatten slightly and top with remaining trail mix. Bake 9-11 minutes or until edges are done and center is slightly underdone. Cool cookies completely on baking sheet on wire racks.