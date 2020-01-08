Back to school means back to others' germs; how to prevent illness

Back to school for Bryan and College Station ISDs means back to sharing germs with every kid in the classroom.

Keeping your students from falling ill may seem a Herculean task, but there are ways to help stop the spread of disease.

Dr. Seth Sullivan is an infectious disease specialist at Baylor Scott & White Health. He joined First News at Four to share important information. See the video player above for the full conversation and see below for the highlights.

Proper, and frequent, hand-washing:

- The temperature of the water doesn’t matter, but running water does: do not use standing water to cleanse hands.

- Wash hands with soap.

- Scrub hands for at least 15-30 seconds. Find a song to sing to yourself for that length of time, or begin a habit of counting to 30. "Happy Birthday" is a great, easy song for kids to sing.

- Hand sanitizer is good when soap and running water isn’t available, but it is not a completely effective substitute.

- Dry your hands after washing them. Wet hands encourage the spread of germs.

- Dry hands with a paper towel instead of a hand dryer. Hand dryers tend to spread germs around the space while paper towels’ friction encourages the germs on your hand into the trash can instead.

Getting enough sleep can help your child stay healthy as well.

- Age 3-5: 10-13 hours of sleep

- Age 6-13: 10-13 hours of sleep

- Teenagers: 8-10 hours of sleep

