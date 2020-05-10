Local barbeque restaurants being impacted by high beef prices

All restaurants took a hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now barbeque restaurants have an extra hurdle.

Beef is becoming harder to get and prices are going up. At C&J Barbeque they have started posting signs in their restaurants to let costumers know they've had to raise their prices because of the higher beef costs.

"I just figured that's the way it is," said Dan Galvin, a customer.

"I didn't even notice. I came here got the food, paid for it, and ate it," said Hector Guillen, a customer.

The owner of C&J Barbeque, Justin Manning, says because of COVID-19, meatpacking plants have either shut down or reduced staff.

Manning says with restaurants either being closed or having less of demand, their meat distributors stopped buying.

"Sam's, Walmart, Target, HEB started buying up everything so now they have it all and now restaurants are coming back but our meat packers can't get anything in because there's nothing left," said Manning.

Manning says he's had to pay more to get beef at C&J.

"Our prices have gone to where they were a couple of weeks ago at maybe $2.36 a pound now they shot up to $6.40 a pound, so our prices have almost tripled," said Manning.

They will have to start charging more for any item with beef. Manning says it could be anymore from $ .75 to $ 3.00 more.

"Our numbers are already low and we can not sustain having low numbers and the cost of food skyrocketing especially on our most expensive meat," said Manning.

Despite the higher prices, customers say they will keep coming back.

"Every chance I get when I come into town I stop by C&J," said Guillen.

Manning says if it comes to it they may have to start rationing brisket. They were told prices could come back down in a month, but it's still a waiting game.