Barbershops and hair salons in Texas must temporarily close on April 2

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday ordered all non-essential business in Texas to close through at least April, saying the restrictions he's imposing are in line with federal guidelines about social distancing and businesses.

According to the executive order, businesses people should avoid visiting in-person include gyms, massage parlors, tattoo and piercing studios, barbershops, and cosmetology salons.

The order will go into effect statewide at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, April 2 and lasts through April 30.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation also issued the following notice:

Only people providing essential services are permitted to be out in public providing services. This new order prohibits services from being provided by persons licensed under Chapter 401, Sections 501-522, Health and Safety Code (Laser Hair Removal) and Chapters 455 (Massage Therapists), 1601 (Barbers), 1602 (Cosmetologists), and 1603 (Barbering and Cosmetology), Occupations Code.

Additional facilities are closed. Governor Abbott had previously closed massage establishments on March 20. Under the new order, barber and cosmetology shops regulated under Chs. 1601, 1602, and 1603, Occupations Code, and laser hair removal facilities regulated under Chapter 401, Sections 501-522, Health and Safety Code must close by 12:01 a.m. April 2, 2020.

The order is in effect until April 30, 2020, and supersedes any city or county orders.

TDEM will maintain an online list of essential services specified in the Governor's Executive Order at www.tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices/. Other essential services may be added to this list with the approval of TDEM.

