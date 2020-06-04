Barron Road in College Station to be widened in future

Funding has been recently secured for a big road project in College Station.

Barron Road will be expanded in the coming years.

The road will be widened from two lanes to four lanes between a stretch of road in between William D. Fitch Parkway and Wellborn Road.

Construction won't start for another two years and will take about 12 to 18 months to complete.

Capstone Drive will also be realigned on the west side of railroad tracks to meet Barron and will include a new traffic signal.

City staff said the budget for the project is $7,532,000.