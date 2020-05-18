Local daycare director, bar owner, among those preparing to reopen businesses

On Monday afternoon, Governor Greg Abbott announced that several different business industries would be allowed to reopen under specific regulations.

Bars were among those allowed to open their doors at 25% capacity. Andy Cohen owns The Angry Elephant with locations in Bryan and College Station. He says a smooth transition back to normalcy will only be possible if the people in charge make good decisions.

“We’re all just trying to do what we need to do to make sure the general public stays safe. As operators and business owners, we have to do this in a smart way,” said Cohen.

Cohen also cited masks as an important part of adjusting to serving customers. He said employees will need to speak loudly so they can keep from removing their masks to communicate.

Daycare centers are another service given the green light to reopen for all children, not just those of essential workers.

Lauren Nash is the director for the Children’s Center at First Presbyterian Church. She says the daycare industry may be more prepared than most to reopen.

“One of the things we pride ourselves on is sanitization and germ control because, you know, kiddos have germs,” said Nash.