Bars will open Friday with significant changes

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday the next phase of reopening businesses across the state.

Effective May 22, bars or similar establishments may operate for in-person service up to 25% of the total listed occupancy of the establishment.

The following are some of the minimum recommended health protocols for all bars or similar establishments choosing to open:

-Physically block off the bar and remove or block off bar stools so customers may neither sit nor order at the bar itself.

-Customers should not be permitted to loiter at the bar or in commonly trafficked areas and should remain seated at tables inside the bar.

-Only provide service to seated individuals.

-Parties should maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other parties at all times, including while waiting to be seated in the establishment or for admission to the establishment.

-Activities that enable close human contact, including but not limited to dancing, are discouraged.

-No tables of more than 6 people.

TABC staff should monitor bars throughout the state of Texas to ensure compliance with these protocols. TABC has the authority to suspend any license that poses an immediate threat or danger to public safety. Failure to follow these protocols may result in a 30-day license suspension for the first infraction, and a 60-day suspension for a second infraction.

For these purposes, bars or similar establishments are establishments with a permit from TABC that are not otherwise considered restaurants.

Any components of the establishments or facilities that have interactive functions or exhibits, including child play areas, interactive games, and video arcades, must remain closed. Interactive amusement venues, such as video arcades, amusement parks, or water parks, remain closed.