Baseball fans getting ready for Aggie Lead Off

Aggie baseball fans looking to get a behind the scenes look at Blue Bell Park and jump-start the season can enjoy Aggie Lead Off next Saturday.

The event is put on by Texas A&M baseball and the Brazos County A&M Club. Players will be shaving off their hair in support of cancer research. Live music and food will also be on tap along with tours of Blue Bell Park by the Diamond Darlings.

Aggie Lead Off costs $12 for adults and $8 for children. It's happening at 10:00 a.m. on February 8. Fans looking to just attend the baseball scrimmage afterward will not need to pay.