Baylor Scott & White Health announces new heart procedure in College Station

Heart failure patients now have a new procedure option in the Brazos Valley.

Baylor Scott & White Health has started offering a new procedure at its College Station hospital. Doctors are now performing transcatheter aortic valve replacement or TAVR.

The procedure is less invasive than others and also has quicker recovery time for heart patients.

"Now, we can replace the valve with a minimally invasive procedure through the artery in the leg, in the femoral artery. And the procedure replaces the aortic valve and they are home the next day in most cases," said Dr. William Gray, an Interventional Cardiologist at Baylor Scott & White Health.

"I was home the next day. I felt great. The biggest problem is not overdoing because you really feel good for the first time in, I'm going to say in years," said Nathalie Hilliard, a Bryan resident who had the procedure performed last month in Temple.

So far doctors have had six successful procedures in College Station.