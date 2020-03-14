Baylor Scott & White, CHI St. Joseph Health enhance visitor restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak

Effective March 16 at 8 a.m., all visitors and patients at Baylor Scott & White hospitals in College Station and Brenham will use designated entrances and be screened upon arrival.

These restrictions will apply only to hospitals, not clinic locations, and doors will be clearly marked. Similar procedures will be enacted at all Baylor Scott & White hospitals.

CHI St. Joseph Regional Health tweeted Saturday they are restricting all visitors from entering their long term care facilities out of an abundance of caution. No visitors will be allowed to enter the skilled nursing & rehab centers or assisted living at this time.

In an email, College Station region president Jason Jennings said these changes were made based on guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Baylor Scott & White says they will limit patients to two visitors during visiting hours and have temporarily suspended entry of those under the age of 16. Waiting rooms will also be closed to large groups.

"We are taking many proactive steps to protect the health and well-being of our communities," the hospital network said, "Out of an abundance of caution, we are enhancing visitor precautions."

Visitors will also undergo a short screening when entering the building. The screening is based on CDC guidelines for identifying respiratory illnesses, including coronavirus. Patients will continue to be screened at registration.

"We will continue working with our public health partners to be ready; keeping the safety of our patients, staff and visitors as our highest priority," said Jennings. "We will pivot as needed as guidance changes."

