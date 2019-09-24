Baylor Scott & White hosting health fair

Baylor Scott & White is promoting healthy living with a health fair next month.

Elena Morgan and Sarah Cargill were on BVTM Tuesday morning to talk about the event.

On Saturday, October 5, guests can take ambulance tours, health screenings, flu shots, live music and much more.

It is free to attend and guests will arrive starting at 11 a.m. at the cafe and parking lot at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station.

For more information about the event, visit the related links section.

