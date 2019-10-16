Baylor Scott & White conducts "Stop the Bleed" training at local high schools

A new law in Texas now requires high schools to have “Stop the Bleed” training and kits in their classrooms before January 1, 2020.

Baylor Scott & White stopped by A&M Consolidated High School to teach students how to stop traumatic bleeding. Doctors and nurses provided training on how to apply direct pressure, pack wounds, and use tourniquets.

Baylor Scott & White Doctor Matt Jordan wants students and teachers to feel empowered.

“Our expectation or hope was to provide students with a good strong understanding, and especially a level of comfort,” said Dr. Jordan. “Half of this program is really just hands-on practice.”

The principal of A&M Consolidated, Glen Elder, said she thought this would be a great thing for her students to learn.

“We teach our students CPR in the spring, and this is just another tool that when our students leave and graduate, they can have in their toolkit,” said Elder.

The students that participated in the training said they found this hands-on experience very helpful.

“I learned that when you put any kind of cloth in the wound and put pressure on it, it’s something you can do anywhere because you’re always wearing a shirt.”

“Stop the Bleed” is a national campaign to educate people on what to do in an emergency before professional medical help arrives.

Along with the training, Baylor Scott & White is also donating over $35,000 of bleeding-control kits to the local high schools.