Baylor Scott and White expands Medical Center in College Station

A ribbon-cutting was held Wednesday at the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station to open the newly renovated fifth floor.

In addition to creating eight new positions, there are 16 new state-of-the-art beds for patients. The new space will allow an additional 1,700 patients a year.

Ashley Cox, Manager of Acute Care Service says Baylor Scott and White Medical Center is looking to accommodate the growing community.

“It's a time that we can serve our patients in a different way. It's a time that we can get some new technology such as our beds, and it’s only going to improve patient’s safety, quality and truly the experience,” said Cox.

Phases two and three of the expansion plan are expected to be completed by February.