Baylor student tests negative for novel coronavirus

A Baylor student who tell ill after recently travelling to China tested negative for the 2019 novel coronavirus, the university announced Monday.

“This is very good news, and we are deeply grateful to our local and university health care providers and officials and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District for their approach to this case, their proactive guidance and expertise and the compassionate care extended to our student while we awaited the CDC results,” said Sharon W. Stern, M.D., medical director for Baylor University Health Services.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District notified the university about the testing on Friday.

Samples were taken on Thursday and were sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Public health officials said the immediate health risk to the Baylor campus community is low,” the university said.

Symptoms of the new virus may appear in as little as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.