Be Remarkable: Amy Bowles is helping others who struggle with addiction

Amy Bowles is being recognized for her dedication, kind heart, and loving spirit for this week's Be Remarkable award.

Amy is the Director of the Women's Recovery Center at Cross Central Church in Bryan. She was nominated by a local family who has been on the receiving end of her work.

"She has been a saving grace in my life and at the end of the day she's one of my very dearest friends," said Heather Boenigk.

To learn more about the amazing work Amy is doing click on the video player on the top of this page. If you want to learn more about Cross Central Church and its drug recovery program, click here.

KBTX and the Daniel Stark Injury Law Firm are proud to recognize Amy for making the Brazos Valley a better place to live.

If you know of someone who should be nominated for our Be Remarkable campaign click here for the online nomination form..