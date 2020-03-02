Be Remarkable: This woman and her volunteers have saved more than 2,000 animals

There's a group in Robertson County responsible for saving hundreds of animals in the last five years and it was started by one woman's desire to give those pets a second chance.

KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to spotlight Deborah Fatheree and her volunteers at Urgent Animals of Hearne.

Fatheree was nominated by Carolyn LeJune, Jennifer Skiles of Robertson County Veterinary Services and many others.

Here's what one of the nominators had to say about Deborah:

“I would like to nominate Deborah Green Fatheree. She stared a program in Hearne called Urgent Animals of Hearne.

She started this program as a volunteer with animal control over 5 ¾ years ago. She and her volunteers help to rescue animals and put them up for adoption. They pay for all the food, vet bills including spaying neutering and illnesses, etc. Since she and her volunteers have been doing this program there have been no kills of an adoptable animal in 70 months as of December 1st.

She and her volunteers over the past 70 months have rescued 2,573 animals and the majority of them have been adopted. These animals would have all been dead without their efforts.

About 6 years ago Deb saw a situation that needed to be remedied. Robertson County only has an animal control with 8 kennels for the entire rural area. So animals were routinely euthanized simply because there was nothing else that could be done.

Enter Deb with a dream and a heart. Her heart said humans had already failed these animals once and she would not let them be failed again. From those beginnings, she has enlisted foster families, vet participation, donations, and a follow-up program for adopters.

She and her unpaid completely volunteer group have saved over 2000 animals.

It is hands down the most remarkable thing I have ever witnessed. There are no government funds, just donations to the vet and volunteer fosters. With Deb overseeing the entire operation - always with the animal's best interests at heart. Remarkable for sure.

She has spent years making Urgent Animals of Hearne and Robertson County Animal Shelter a “No Kill animal shelter.”

She has volunteered countless hours to see that hundreds of cats and dogs find a “furever home” in this area. She has personally seen that many sick, injured, and/or abandoned animals are not destroyed, simply because of the abuse and abandonment from heartless humans in the Brazos Valley."

There is an adoption event every Saturday until April 25 happening at America's Country Store in College Station from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. TO view adoptable animals click here.

