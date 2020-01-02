Be Remarkable: Blinn nursing instructor praised for her dedication, passion

Blinn College is known for its Nursing Program and in the program, Sami Rahman is known for her hard work, dedication, and passion.

"Anytime you see nursing students out in the community it's because Sami has helped coordinate that," said Director of Associate Degree Nursing at Blinn College Karla Ross.

Sami is the Simulation Director for Blinn Nursing and she's a key part in providing free health screenings in the community, mentoring students and staff, she's active in her Church and is quick to organize disaster relief drives when needed.

"It's a team sport we play around here. I'm never by myself. It's like Moses in the day, somebody had to hold the arms up. I sometimes direct sometimes I do that labor but it's a family. This is a family," said Rahman.

KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers were on the RELLIS campus recently to surprise Rahman with $500 after being selected as this week's Be Remarkable winner.

"We heard about your boundless energy and the things you're doing. Not only are you multiplying nurses, but you're multiplying them with the heart of giving and that's what we found was so remarkable," said Danny Daniel from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

