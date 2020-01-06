Be Remarkable: Friends say it's time to give Brandi Trujillo the recognition she deserves

KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present $500 to Brandi Trujillo in our ongoing Be Remarkable campaign.

Pictured: Diana MacCarthy, Brandi Trujillo, Jessica Trujillo, and Danny Daniel from the Daniel Stark Injury Law Firm.

During the week you'll find Brandi working her 9 to 5 gig in Bryan, but almost all of her free time is spread throughout the community either working, volunteering or just supporting local charities and causes.

Brandi was nominated by Jessica Trujillo and Diana MacCarthy. They say it’s time Brandi is given a big pat on the back for all she does.

"He's an amazing bonus mom who has helped me through, not only the grieving process of my son, but also with everything else. She's my go-to and everything she does, she does with complete happiness and passing. She deserves so much more," said Jessica.

"Brandi is on so many community committees and is constantly setting up events to raise money and awareness while bringing the community together," said MacCarthy.

"She is someone with the least amount of money and time that I know, but is always giving everything she has," said MacCarthy.

To watch us surprise Brandi with her award, click on the video player above.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here to be directed to the nomination page.