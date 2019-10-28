Be Remarkable: Local bikers help abused children

Bikers Against Child Abuse, Inc. (B.A.C.A.) exists with the intent to create a safer environment for abused children.

The group works with local and state officials who are already in place to protect children and are prepared to lend physical and emotional support to them by affiliation, and by physical presence.

According to the organization's Mission Statement:

"We stand at the ready to shield these children from further abuse. We do not condone the use of violence or physical force in any manner, however, if circumstances arise such that we are the only obstacle preventing a child from further abuse, we stand ready to be that obstacle."

For more information on the organization and how you can support their work, please go to click here to be directed to their web page. The B.A.C.A. hotline for anyone needing assistance is 1-866-71-ABUSE.

You can also click here to watch the organization's promotional video.

